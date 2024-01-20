Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show to promote their new reality show “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez,” airing on Hulu beginning February 2nd.

During it, Ford discussed being paired with Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins as part of The Pride.

“He’s probably gonna kill me for saying this, but I’ve been watching Bobby ever since I was in middle school and high school. So for me to like now be aligned with him, every day is still like this is wild, man.”

