Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about The Young Bucks’ facing Sting and Darby Allin in Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution.

Yeah, okay, well, and given their win-loss record, why aren’t they getting a title shot [Sting and Darby Allin]? Now, remember that because we’re going to come back to that. Because records matter. Wins and losses matter. What do I think of that pairing? I think the in-ring product that we’re going to see from an execution perspective is definitely going to be there. Right? I understand the 40. Like, I want to be careful here because I don’t want to see anything that can be all inferred to be or implied to be; oh, I need to use that word correctly. I was corrected by a listener the other day. I saw that. Yeah, I think it’s cool too. I appreciate that kind of thing. But like they’re gonna, visually, it’s going to be a great match. It’s going to come together. There’ll be a lot of moving pieces. It’ll take the pressure off of singing, performing with one dance partner for 12, 15, 18, 20 minutes, whatever they’re going to do. I get why they’re doing it. It’s a little bit like using a celebrity. You know, when you bring celebrities in, it’s a lot easier to put them in a tag and have a lot of action moving on around them to keep the crowd going and take the pressure off the talent in the ring. And not that, you know, Steve Borden certainly has forgotten more about how to perform in the ringtone. Most people who are his peers know, right, but still, time is what time is. I get it. The only thing that I’m curious about is what the story is other than the fact that we know it’ll look good on TV. Why, where’s the why, and if they can tell me how, it doesn’t even have to make a ton of sense, just a little bit of why and keep that wide building so that the match actually means something beyond Sting’s last match so that it means more than just singing last match with a couple of guys I can bounce around a ring. That’s what I hope we see. So let’s take a wait and see.”