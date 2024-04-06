A championship match has already been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage.

On this week’s show on Friday night, which was taped this past Wednesday night at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada, an “Open House Rules” match for the TNT Championship was announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Friday, April 12, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10/9c is an “Open House Rules” match for the TNT Championship with “Legit” Leyla Hirsch challenging reigning title-holder Julia Hart of The House of Black.

The bout was set up when “Legit” Leyla Hirsch issued the challenge for an “Open House Rules” title tilt against Julia Hart during a backstage interview with Lexy Nair. Later in the show, Hart won, but vowed that things wouldn’t go as Hirsch is planning for her first match back on AEW television, and that “The House always wins.”

Additionally, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight vowed to take everything from “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker on next week’s show.