AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top company superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship in a lumberjack match, and an appearance from the AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed. Check it out below.
-Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
-Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter
-Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party
-Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Saraya
-Swerve In Your Glory speaks to the crowd
-More matches will be announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite
