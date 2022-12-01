AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top company superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship in a lumberjack match, and an appearance from the AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed. Check it out below.

-Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

-Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party

-Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Saraya

-Swerve In Your Glory speaks to the crowd

-More matches will be announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

(Thanks to PWUnlimited)