Matt Cardona is offering $1,000 to the fan who does the best job in chronicling his career.

Cardona recently spoke to Inside The Ropes and said he regrets not keeping track of the 1,500 matches he’s worked in his career. He then offered $1,000, via PayPal with no fees, to the fan who can do the best job in chronicling his bouts.

“1500? I don’t have a lot of regrets because you can’t live in the past, but my number one regret in pro wrestling is not just keeping a notebook of every match and where it was,” Cardona said. “How easy would that have been? There’s no way to do it. I will say this, if there is a fan listening, if they can do it, and there is no way to prove it’s 100% accurate, but if they can accurately list every single match I’ve ever had, I’m talking live events, indies, whatever.

“I will give them $1000 PayPal, friends and family, if they can do it. I think there are going to be inaccuracies, but I would love to see people try. I will give $1000 PayPal, friends and family so there are no fees, to whoever does the best job.”

