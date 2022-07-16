WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for Monday’s RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

It was previously announced that Logan Paul will return to RAW on Monday night to address The Miz ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. In an update, WWE has now announced that Miz and Paul will be on another must-see episode of MizTV this coming Monday night.

There’s been speculation on WWE possibly doing Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa at SummerSlam, instead of the Paul vs. Miz singles match. We should know more on the planned match after Monday’s RAW.

WWE has also announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title on Monday night. Her opponent will be Carmella.

This will be the third Carmella vs. Belair match in recent weeks. Last week’s RAW saw Carmella win by a count out due to interference by Becky Lynch. The Money In the Bank event on July 2 saw Belair retain her title by pinfall.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a promo for the episode:

