A new title bout is official for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.
This week, TNA announced the addition of Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship for their upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view this weekend.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/20 PPV.
TNA REBELLION 2024
* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Nic Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Steph De Lander
* TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) defend against Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)
* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Jake Something
* Last Man Standing match: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone
* Full Metal Mayhem match: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann
* “Lights Out” surprise
* Countdown to Rebellion: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) defend against Decay (Havok & Rosemary)
* Countdown to Rebellion: TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve defends against Laredo Kid
* Countdown to Rebellion: Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)
Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for complete TNA Rebellion 2024 results.
BREAKING: @steveofcrazzy will defend the Digital Media Championship against @Laredokidpro1 on the #CountdownToRebellion LIVE THIS SATURDAY at 7PM on TNA+!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/u1F2FBEcMo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024