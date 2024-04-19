Lexis King is coming to “The Lone Star State.”

This week, WWE Hall of Fame legend, WWE NXT commentator and Reality of Wrestling promoter Booker T announced Lexis King for an upcoming R.O.W. event.

King will be in action at their R.O.W. No Limits event on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

“We’re excited to announce WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King will be in action on Saturday, May 11th in Texas City, TX. at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena,” Booker T wrote via X.

King joins Perez, Ivy Nile, Trick Williams, Axiom, and Charlie Dempsey as NXT talent that have appeared for Reality of Wrestling since the group announced a partnership with NXT last February.