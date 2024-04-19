Two musical guests will be appearing at the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

Ahead of the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, TNA has announced that Lars Frederiksen of Rancid will accompany the tag team of Spitfire, Jody Threat & Dani Luna, to the ring for their Knockouts Tag Team Championship defense against DECAY’s Havok & Rosemary on the Countdown to TNA Rebellion.

Additionally, DJ Ashba will sing the national anthem to kick off the pay-per-view portion of the event.

