Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be broadcast on FOX. Below is a full preview of the matches and segments for the program.

-Bayley vs. Naomi for the WWE women’s championship

-AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, winner faces Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

-Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto) vs. AOP (Akam & Rezar), winners challenge for the SmackDown tag team titles