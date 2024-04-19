A big update on Jack Perry and when fans can expect to see him back in AEW.

The Scapegoat has been absent from AEW programming since last summer following his incident with CM Punk at All In London. Since then, Perry has popped up in NJPW and has competed alongside the House of Torture group. However, it looks like Perry will be returning to AEW soon.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Perry’s last match with NJPW was his bout against Shota Umino at Windy City Riot last weekend. The report states that he will be returning to AEW ‘imminently,’ with many assuming that he will pop up at this Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis. Perry has been referenced a ton on television over the last few weeks by the Young Bucks, who even aired backstage footage of Perry’s incident with Punk to help build their feud against FTR.

Are you excited to see Perry back in AEW? Think he returns at Dynasty, or at a later date? Sound off in the comments below.