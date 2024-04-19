A big story on one of WWE’s biggest booking decisions in 2023, and how it paid off huge in 2024.

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in Los Angeles, a match that most of the WWE Universe assumed the American Nightmare would win. Fans were shocked when Reigns went on to retain the title thanks to a huge assist from Solo Sikoa. However, that was not always the plan.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes was originally slated to defeat Reigns at Mania 39, a decision that Vince McMahon and Triple H were behind. The report says that “a lot happened behind the scenes” and that all parties agreed that delaying Cody’s big moment a year would be even better. Part of the argument was that keeping the title on Reigns for another year would open up a story for Jey Uso to become a bigger singles star.

It is noted that Vince McMahon made the call, but that Triple H agreed to it happening. At no point was it considered McMahon “overruling” Triple H or anything of that nature.

It seems that gamble paid off as Cody did go on to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in what is being called the biggest WrestleMania of all time.