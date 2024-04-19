Two big news stories on this Friday morning.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is expected to re-sign with WWE. The Scottish Warrior and WWE have been negotiating new terms for quite some time, with the company announcing the former world champion for several dates post his contract expiration. It is also noted that McIntyre at one point wanted to take some time off due to not being creatively fulfilled, but he “very much is now” and is considered one of the WWE’s top full-time wrestlers alongside Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Another interesting claim made by the Observer is WWE talent are less likely to go to AEW at this point. While there is no exact reasoning given one would assume it would be due to WWE’s incredible business over the last year, with talents who have re-signed getting huge pay bumps from their previous contracts.

McIntyre won the WWE world heavyweight championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, but would get cashed-in on by Damian Priest shortly afterward. CM Punk played a huge role in Mcintyre getting cashed-in, with the two top stars expected to clash at some point in the future.