A new heel stable is being considered in WWE.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Creed Brothers and Chad Gable are going to form a unit and be working together going forward. The report does specify that this is the current “BELIEF” backstage. As with everything in wrestling, things can change at anytime.

However, the timing for this faction would make sense as Gable just officially turned heel on WWE television after he lost to Sami Zayn on this past Monday’s edition of Raw. Zayn defeated Gable to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his hometown of Montreal, but Gable got revenge and suplexed Zayn on the outside in front of his wife and child.