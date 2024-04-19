Cody Rhodes does thinks a match with The Rock is on the table.

The American Nightmare spoke about a showdown with The Final Boss during a recent interview with Good Morning Britain. Cody says that Rock has become a little obsessed with him, especially after he became the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

I didn’t go to Hollywood. Hollywood has come to me in the form of The Rock Dwayne Johnson. He’s got like a little obsession with me. I await his return. The last thing he did after WrestleMania, we wrestled on Saturday, Sunday was the next match. He came out on Monday on Raw; we had a little moment where I was waiting for him to come back at this point. He’s looking for me, apparently.

When Cody gets asked about the match, he says it is dependent on him being a great champion like Roman Reigns was.

I want to say yes. I want to say yes. It will really come down to whether I can be a good champion, a great champion. Roman Reigns was a great champion. Will that be enough to entice The Rock? That’s what’s happened here. Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again. Rock made wrestling cool, maybe in the first place, but this run, it’s a whole new generation and locker room. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, myself, Rhea Ripley, all these people. The more we keep this, the better we do, the more chances that it lures Rock back into the fray. I’d like to see it. We’ve had one tag match together. The singles match is definitely something fans look forward to seeing.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match between Cody and The Rock is tentatively taking place at WrestleMania 41. The report notes that even if Cody is not champion it could still take place.

The Observer adds that Rock still might wrestle once again in 2024, but that has yet to be confirmed. You can check out Cody’s full interview below.

