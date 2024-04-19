Matt Hardy provides an update on his free agency.

The Broken One’s contract with AEW expired at the beginning of April and he’s been using that freedom to build some hype around his next move. During the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, Hardy confirms that he is currently speaking to WWE and AEW. He adds that he is in no rush to sign somewhere as he’s enjoying the process.

Yeah, I mean, full disclosure, I am doing what I should be doing as a free agent, creating hype around myself. Yes, I have been speaking with AEW constantly. I have been speaking with WWE. I have been speaking with several people across several different platforms. So I think the next couple weeks are gonna be fun, the next few weeks are gonna be fun. As I said before, I think we’re getting to the point where we’re gonna be doing some pretty cool stuff coming up. So yeah, I am doing what I should be doing. My job as a brand, and I have to look at myself as a brand, a lot of my social media stuff is Matt Hardy brand, my job as a brand is to promote myself and to create buzz around myself. I feel like I do a pretty decent job about that, pretty decent job with it, whenever I am just able to freelance and do whatever.

Hardy previously revealed that he turned down the latest offer AEW made him, but that doesn’t mean re-signing with his former company is off the table. He made his AEW debut back in 2020 and has stated countless times that he hopes to finish up his career with AEW.

