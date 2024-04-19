A programming note for Canadian fans who tune in weekly to WWE television.

Next week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown will now be airing on OLN instead of SN360 due to NHL Playoffs. The shows will also be available to stream on Sportsnet Plus once they have concluded.

The NHL Playoffs will also affect next Tuesday’s NXT. Unfortunately, Canadian fans will only be able to watch that week’s yellow-and-black brand on Sportsnet Plus via streaming.

Raw will feature a new women’s world champion getting crowned following Rhea Ripley’s injury announcement. Mami held the title just over a year, but got hurt during Liv Morgan’s backstage attack.