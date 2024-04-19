Jim Ross confirms his status for AEW Dynasty.

The Hall of Famer revealed during the latest edition of his Grillin Jr podcast that he will be at the promotion’s pay-per-view this Sunday. He adds that he is not sure what role he will have yet, but is looking forward to playing a role similar to what Mariano Rivera did for the New York Yankees.

I’m awfully excited about the big AEW pay-per-view this Sunday [in] St. Louis. I’ll be flying out there on Saturday. Excited about whatever my role will be. I’ll be happy with it. I feel like [Mariano] Rivera. I feel like I’m always in the bullpen. But I’ll come in, I’ll shut your ass down [in] the bottom of the ninth or get some outs, whatever. Nonetheless, I’m not sure what I’m gonna do. It doesn’t matter, it’s a wrestling match. So I always say that if you put the son of a bitch on the monitor, I can call it. I can describe what we’re seeing collectively. So it’s a pretty cool deal. I’m looking forward to going out there and participating with the team. It’s hard to believe I haven’t been working since Greensboro on-air, so fun deal. It’ll be good, a good show.

Ross has been dealing with a slew of health issues over the past year, but AEW has continued to use him in that time. It was confirmed that Ross signed a new contract with AEW, one that he predicts will be his final broadcasting contract in wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)