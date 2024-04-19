Some backstage news for WWE and AEW courtesy of Fightful Select:

-AEW held this week’s Dynamite in Jacksonville because Tony Khan needed to be in proximity of the Jaguars Headquarters for the upcoming NFL draft.

-Roderick Strong is now listed as the favorite to retain the AEW International Championship over Kyle O’Reilly at Sunday’s Dynasty PPV. O’Reilly was initially the favorite according to BetOnline AG.

-Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion, Marigold, is expected to have a working relationship with WWE going forward. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that Giulia, who has since debuted for WWE’s NXT brand, will be working for Ogawa.