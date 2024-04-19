A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will air immediately following Collision.

Kyle O’Reilly will be teaming up with Rocky Romero and Matt Menard to battle The Undisputed Kingdom in trios action. The news was broken on social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE 04/20:

-Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Menard & Rocky Romero vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

-Rob Van Dam vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Lee Johnson vs. Komander

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura