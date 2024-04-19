Trick Williams has emerged as one of NXT most popular superstars, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be going to the main roster anytime soon.

According to Corey Brennan from Fightful Select, Williams is not expected to be going to Raw or SmackDown in the upcoming WWE draft. Instead, the report states that he will become a focal point of NXT programming going forward. However, Brennan adds that Williams is seen as a future big time player by WWE officials, so they don’t want to rush him.

Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver in what was the headlining match of the event. While he was already seen as a fan-favorite, WWE officials believe the victory made Williams and even bigger star.

