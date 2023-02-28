WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will open this week’s NXT episode with another Open Challenge.

Lee announced last week that he would be issuing another Open Challenge on this week’s show, but now WWE has revealed that this title defense will kick off the broadcast. This comes two weeks after Lee retained over Von Wagner in his first Open Challenge.

Lee won the vacant NXT North American Title on October 22 at Halloween Havoc, by winning a Ladder Match that also included Wagner, Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, and Oro Mensah. Since then he’s retained on TV over Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Dijak, and Wagner, which was the aforementioned Open Challenge.

Below is the updated card for this week’s NXT show:

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee opens the show with an Open Challenge

* Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

* Gigi Dolin addresses former partner Jacy Jayne

* Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

* Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

