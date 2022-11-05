The New Day vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia saw The Usos retain their titles over Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Per the announcement on last night’s go-home SmackDown, The Usos will now defend against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods next Friday night.

If The Usos retain on SmackDown, they are poised to break The New Day’s record as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s live SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN:

* Fallout from Crown Jewel

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day

* The 8-man SmackDown World Cup tournament kicks off with the winner earning a future shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised to appear but not officially announced as of now

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

