The first match has been confirmed for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

The Miz took to Twitter to challenge Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match for the WWE United States Championship. The champion accepted the bout challenge:

The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at #WWECastle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it's back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions pic.twitter.com/BinFUbWeJx — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 3, 2022

Lashley previously defeated Miz on the August 29 episode of WWE Raw after Miz was scared by seeing Dexter Lumis in the crowd.