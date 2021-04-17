AEW TNT champion Darby Allin took to Twitter this evening and asked President Tony Khan to pick any wrestler from the Top 5 rankings to challenge him for the title on next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. AEW would later officially announced that Jungle Boy would take on Allin, their first meeting under the promotion’s banner.

Let’s give it hell this Wednesday in the main event on Dynamite.@TonyKhan pick yer guy From the top five and let’s make it official.@AEW @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/v3KnBkKFKE — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 16, 2021

The @AEWonTNT Champion called for any Top 5 contender in a title match on Dynamite & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a top challenger! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will defend the title vs. the unbeaten #3 ranked wrestler in AEW: Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite on TNT Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/d6rfZuqIv3 pic.twitter.com/8ALSXdFHCU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE BELOW

-Hikaru Shida versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Darby Allin versus Jungle Boy for the TNT championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Christian Cage

-Trent versus Penta El Cero M

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Ricky Starks