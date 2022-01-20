During his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet head IMPACT commentator Tom Hannifan spoke about a wide range of topics, including what he learned from Michael Cole in WWE and how he felt about Adnan Virk replacing him on Monday Night Raw. Highlights from the interview are below.

What the biggest thing was that he learned from Michael Cole:

“While I did not have a ton of patience he was very patient with me. It was just to be patient, keep working and not give up on circumstance. I was moved around shows on the carousel, and I was so freaking young. For him to be patient with me, that was the biggest thing.”

How he felt when he was told that Adnan Virk was replacing him:

“My first thought was wow, Adnan is a heavy hitter. I’m proud to say that Adnan is a friend and we do talk once in a while. I have tremendous respect for him, I had seen what he had done on Sports Center, and this guy is good, he has the chops and can cope with the traffic. Before anyone can say ‘I’m going to call WWE because I can call a good boxing or MMA match.’ That really doesn’t matter. If you can’t handle the flow of a 2 or 3 hour live show, or a pay-per-view, then you are dead. I knew he could handle that traffic. So I was very much like well this is serious, now I have to do 205 Live, be a producer on NXT and do what I can to compete.”

