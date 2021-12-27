Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

If weekly NXT tapings have been different since Johnny Gargano left after his contract expired:

“I notice it on the TV days. We live 10 minutes from each other, so we still see each other in everyday life. That’s the nature of the beast. If I could only tell you the number of people I’ve shared a locker room with over the years. It is what it is. And honestly, we’re so locked in on TV days that you have to stay focused.”

Wanting to wrestle at the Royal Rumble:

“I know people in WWE dream about wrestling at WrestleMania, but for me, it was always the Royal Rumble,” said Ciampa. “The idea of seeing who would return, the surprise of who would debut, even watching what Edge did last year, that’s always been the Rumble has always meant a lot to me. There are so many people I’d love to have an opportunity to share the ring with. So if that opportunity knocks, I’m answering.”

His future: