Tommy Dreamer Calls Out Brodie Lee On Twitter After The Conclusion Of AEW Dynamite

IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter last night shortly after AEW Dynamite concluded to call out new TNT champion Brodie Lee for his vicious attack on Cody Rhodes following their title matchup. Lee, and the rest of his Dark Order faction, placed a beatdown on Cody, Brandi, and manager Arn Anderson, with no members of The Elite attempting to save their friend.
Dreamer writes, “HEY @ThisBrodieLee You just hurt alot of people I consider family. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS #VIOLENCE is coming.”
HEY @ThisBrodieLee
You just hurt alot of people I consider family
YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS#VIOLENCE is coming#AEWonTNT #AEWDyamite
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 23, 2020
Dreamer has appeared in AEW in the past (he worked the inaugural Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2019), and briefly held a role backstage as a producer. Whether this leads to a Dreamer and Lee singles-bout remains to be seen.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive