Tommy Dreamer Calls Out Brodie Lee On Twitter After The Conclusion Of AEW Dynamite

IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter last night shortly after AEW Dynamite concluded to call out new TNT champion Brodie Lee for his vicious attack on Cody Rhodes following their title matchup. Lee, and the rest of his Dark Order faction, placed a beatdown on Cody, Brandi, and manager Arn Anderson, with no members of The Elite attempting to save their friend.

Dreamer writes, “HEY @ThisBrodieLee You just hurt alot of people I consider family. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS #VIOLENCE is coming.”

Dreamer has appeared in AEW in the past (he worked the inaugural Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2019), and briefly held a role backstage as a producer. Whether this leads to a Dreamer and Lee singles-bout remains to be seen.