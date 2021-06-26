IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter recently and reached out to former NXT crusierweight champion Tony Nese, who was one of the many talents released by WWE over the last 24 hours.

Like most cases with wrestlers cut by the company they are given a three month non-compete clause so they cannot immediately sign with a rival promotion. Dreamer acknowledges this in his post, telling Nese to hit him up once that period is over as IMPACT’s X-Division could always use a boost.

Hey @TonyNese hit me up in 91days X-DIVISION & everyone matters. #DreamMatches

Nese was one of the staple performers in WWE’s 205 Live program, a show that may be on the verge of being canceled considering most of the purple-brand’s roster was among the releases yesterday. Along with Nese, Ariya Daivari, Curt Stallion, the Bollywood Boyz, Arturo Ruas and Ever-Rise were cut. See Dreamer’s tweet below.