Tommy End (Malakai Black) made an appearance on Drinks With Johnny show. to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, End talked about how facing Chris Jericho is one of his top goals now that he is in All Elite Wrestling after making his promotional debut on Wednesday night when he attacked Cody Rhodes.

“So, I’ve met Chris [Jericho] very briefly when he was about to exit WWE and like, I think we had one or two brief conversations. I’ve always liked Chris. Chris is definitely one of the guys that I look up to in wrestling. I think for a guy his age to be able to reinvent himself as much as he has done and the amount of talent that Chris possesses from his time in Japan to WCW and his WWE career, I think Chris is one of the all-time greats. He is one of the people that I really hope that before he decides to like, you know, hang up his boots, I hope I get to work him because I think his mind in wrestling is such a valuable treasure and to be able to pick his brain and learn from him and competing against him, it’s one of the things that’s on my bucket list. Like high on my bucket list to have that match.”