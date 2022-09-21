AEW star and current interim women’s champion Toni Storm recently spoke with TV Insider to hype this evening’s Grand Slam Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Storm will defend her title in a fatal-four way showdown against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says everyone is happy and proud to be a part of AEW:

“It has been really nice. Everyone is really happy. Everyone I’m around is feeling really proud to be there. I love it. I think it’s a really nice locker room. I think Tony [Khan] has the right idea of bringing fresh, new, and exciting things to our TVs every Wednesday and Friday. I’m definitely happier. I think it’s a really good atmosphere. I think that pushes me to work even harder. I’m improving a lot because of having that nice environment. We have hiccups. Every locker room in pro wrestling has its faults at times, but I think overall I’m in a good place.”

What the state of the women’s division is:

“It’s a story as old as time. Women’s wrestling struggles to get the same amount of time as the guys. We are put in a different position, but I really do believe we are headed in the right direction. We’ve got a locker room full of really hardworking and talented women that I believe are the future. It’s going to change the entire game. I think we’re going to overcome and get more time and see more emphasis on ourselves. But we’re doing the hard work. I’m very confident in this entire division. I’m proud to be at the top and will do whatever I can to push it where it needs to go. I’m proud of everyone back there. I’m choosing to be positive. I think, little by little, there will be more emphasis on us in AEW. We just need to keep breaking down that door. I also think consistency is what will get us there.”