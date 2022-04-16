AEW superstar Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on Steff Newell (fka as Tegan Nox in WWE), and how she hopes the girl with the shiniest wizard joins AEW somewhere down the line. Highlights can be found below.

Would love to see Tegan Nox in AEW:

Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [of people I would like to see in AEW]. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that and I know she loves this business as much as I do.

How anything can happen in pro-wrestling:

So that would be cool to see that one day in the future. Who knows? Anything can happen. It’s pro wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)