AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on Shane Strickland’s Swerve City podcast, where Khan spoke on a number of different topics, including how challenging it is for him to feature every one of his top stars with only three hours of TV programming. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Admits that it is a challenge to manage such a large talented roster:

“I think a big thing is right now we have so many great stars and there’s only three hours of TV time in AEW. So it’s a challenge, but I think we use other great outlets at our disposal like AEW Dark and AEW Elevation which are great shows.”

On the rise of talents like Max Caster and Anthony Bowens:

“We’ve seen a lot of great wrestlers come to TV and they started on AEW Dark and they weren’t in prominent winning positions. We’ve seen people like Max Caster, Will Hobbs and actually Max Caster and Anthony Bowens worked separately on Dark and then ended up coming together as a team and a number of other people as well. It’s helped us enhance our women’s division. I think a lot of really quality people started wrestling there and got a lot of good reps in, and now they’ve become really solid TV wrestlers for us. So AEW Dark and Elevation have given us an outlet to grow. But really with three hours of TV and so many great stars on this roster, it is a challenge.”

Says fans need to believe that AEW will succeed:

“In creating AEW, one thing I really believe, and it was part of my business plan for AEW is like, as a wrestling fan, you really need to not only believe in the star wrestlers, most importantly of all the great wrestling and the great wrestlers that you’re going to get from the company, but you need to believe in the company that it has a chance, like that it’s a big legitimate thing like around the world.”

