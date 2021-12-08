Tony Khan appeared on “Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker” to promote AEW Dynamite in Long Island, NY this Wednesday night.

During it, the AEW President talked about big episodes of Dynamite and Rampage that are coming up in December. This is where he noted that there will be a special Christmas night edition of AEW Rampage. The December 22nd episode of Dynamite will have a Holiday Bash theme as well.

“Dynamite and Rampage are a huge part of the lifeblood of AEW, and it’s more important than ever to have great matches on Dynamite and Rampage,” said Khan. “We’ve offered great cards. Winter is Coming, this coming week on Wednesday night Dynamite is gonna be one of those great cards. We have a great show on Long Island to build up Winter is Coming and I think great moments ahead this week. And really all through the holidays.

“The Holiday Bash is coming to Greensboro, and the Holiday Bash, huge plans for the holidays in Greensboro to make that hopefully a tradition. Just like we’ve made Thanksgiving eve in Chicago a tradition, maybe we can make a Holiday Bash in Greensboro [a tradition]. I really thought it was a perfect place to do the Holiday Bash, which is gonna take place over Dynamite and Rampage across the holidays….”

“I want people to remember the last month of Dynamite on TNT as the best month so we’re hitting a lot of big markets,” said Khan. “Like I said we’ll have, you know, we’ll be on Long Island, we’ll be do Winter is Coming in Dallas, a Holiday Bash in Greensboro across Dynamite and Rampage, which is a special Christmas night Rampage. We’re not gonna have Friday night, Christmas Eve. Rampage is gonna end up being on Saturday night on Christmas, which is fun. We’ll have some great wrestling on Christmas for everybody.”