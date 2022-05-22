AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss the debut of Johnny Elite (fka John Morrison), who appeared as the Joker to face Samoa Joe in the opening round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Elite’s AEW debut:

“It was great to have Johnny Elite here. What a great match-up he had with Samoa Joe. It was a great way to make his debut in the Owen [Hart Foundation Tournament]. That was tremendous, and really, I am very glad he was here.”

Calls Elite a mentor to the younger talents in the locker room:

“He’s a great mentor to some of the young wrestlers in the locker room, and somebody I think fans have looked up to for a long time, and he went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest wrestlers in AEW.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)