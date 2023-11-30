Tony Khan comments on the AEW departure of QT Marshall.

Khan spoke about Marshall during a recent interview with the New York Post, where he praised him for his work ethic and states that he will have a lot to offer whatever company ends up picking him up.

I really, really like Mike [Cuellari], QT. I worked with him for a number of years. He has very high aspirations and rightfully so. He’s a very talented person. He’s got a great mind for wrestling and he’s a very talented wrestler. He cares a lot about the people around him. He’s a very giving person. He also does want to have an in-ring career and I think that’s important to him and he is someone that offers a lot to any company and I have only very positive things to say about QT.

A report surfaced this morning revealing that MLW had expressed interest in Marshall and that he has several in WWE pushing for him as well.

