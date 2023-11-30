Jordynne Graces hypes up her showdown with Trinity Fatu.

The Juggernaut faces off against the Knockouts Champion at TNA (Impact) Hard To Kill 2024 in Las Vegas. Grace spoke about the matchup during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where she admitted that she wants the champ to hit her as hard as she possibly can. She adds that she will not go to anyone and complain as they do in WWE.

She’s had a completely different struggle than I have, but I do think that the edge that I do have on her is that I did it for a long time. I have that grit and I just have that extra little edge about me that is gonna take her off guard. I think that I can bring out a little bit of that and a little bit of that intensity. She’s such a nice person, but I want her to kick my ass. I want her to punch me in the face as hard as she can. This isn’t WWE. I’m not going to go and run and complain to anyone if she does it. I really want her to give me everything she has for real.

Later in the interview, Grace expresses her goal of becoming the new face of TNA.

I want to be the face of TNA. I wanna be, I guess in this era, the first face of the women’s division in this TNA. That’s what I want to be,” Grace stated. “Obviously there’s been TNA Knockouts World Champions in the past, but I’ll be the first in this era, and I think it’s a really important era.

CURRENT LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL:

-Moose vs. Alex Shelley for the TNA World Championship

-Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay