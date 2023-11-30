Daddy is coming back to WWE SmackDown.

WWE officially announced that former multi-time world champion Randy Orton will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown from Brooklyn, New York. PW Insider had reported this after The Viper’s return on Raw, but WWE confirmed it today.

Updated lineup for SmackDown:

-WWE United States Chamion Logan Paul will appear

-Randy Orton will make his first appearance on SmackDown in over a year

-More Fallout from WWE Survivor Series