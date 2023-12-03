Tony Khan took to Twitter (X) on Saturday evening during AEW Collision to comment on Sting’s three-year anniversary with AEW.

“Happy three-year AEW Anniversary, Sting,” wrote the AEW and ROH President regarding “The Icon’s” run with the promotion, which as noted, wraps up at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3, 2024 at AEW Revolution.

Khan continued, “Sting arrived in AEW three years ago today in Jacksonville, FL. at Daily’s Place and it began the final unbeaten chapter of his iconic wrestling career that ends on the three-year anniversary of his first AEW match at Revolution 2024.”

Check out the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter (X) feed of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

Make sure to join us here on 3/3 for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C., featuring the retirement match of “The Icon” Sting.