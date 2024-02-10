WWE has recently announced a new partnership with Netflix where Monday Night Raw will be moving from the USA Network to the streaming service starting in January 2025.

The current deal between WWE and USA Network for airing Raw will continue until September 2024. However, it has not yet been decided where the show will be broadcast between the USA Network deal’s end and the Netflix deal’s start.

Appearing on Payne & Pendergast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed whether the deal lifts the world of wrestling.

“Absolutely. We’re excited to get big media rights renewals in the wrestling business. That’s great to see for everybody. We’re in a big contract year, too, and I think AEW is going to get big media rights. Right now, we have a great partnership on TBS and TNT that I want to continue for a long time. We’ve been on since 2019, it’s five years now we’re going on TBS and TNT, and it’s been great and I want to keep it going because there is a great tradition of wrestling on those channels.”

