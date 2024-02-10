WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been sidelined since last month with a torn MCL but is expected to work WrestleMania 40.

He will defend his title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match that Drew McIntyre and Randy Orotn have confirmed so far.

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins was asked how his knee was feeling.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I tore my MCL three weeks ago, meniscus injury in there as well. But I feel really good. I really kind of turned a corner this week with the rehab. I’m feeling really good. I think another three or four weeks or so; I’m not exactly sure. But I’ll definitely be back before Wrestlemania.” “We’ll be healthy and ready to go,” he added. “100% at WrestleMania, no question.”

