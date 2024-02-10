Speaking to Adam’s Apple, Becky Lynch discussed dealing with post-partum depression last year.

The top WWE star and her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, became parents to a daughter they named Roux in December 2020.

“I had a pretty severe postpartum depression last year for the first half of the year. I actually didn’t really know what was going on… But I had such a great support system that was able to help me and guide me through and yeah. I’m just very lucky.”

(H/T to SEScoops for the quotes)