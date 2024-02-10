WWE will hold Raw from Lexington, KY, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,033 tickets and there are 340 left. It’s set up for 9,373.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 9,841 fans for a June SmackDown.Here is the updated card for the show:

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: LA Knight vs. Ivar

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

Jey Uso & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh