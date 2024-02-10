WWE hosted an NXT live event in Crystal River, FL, on Friday night, marking Sol Ruca’s return to the ring.

Ruca caught the attention of WWE officials with her impressive performance since her in-ring debut in the summer of 2022. Last May, Ruca, along with former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell and Grayson Waller, was taken off television during the special Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT due to a torn ACL.

Ruca teamed up with Brinley Reece during the house show to face off against Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail.

