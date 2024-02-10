Warner Bros. decided to put John Cena’s “Coyote vs Acme” movie on hold indefinitely despite spending $70 million on the project.

In the film, Cena portrays the CEO of the Acme Corporation. It was shot in New Mexico last year and directed by Dave Green, known for his work on “Earth to Echo” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

Chris DeFaria and James Gunn produced the movie. “Coyote vs Acme” is based on the iconic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, who is constantly unsuccessful in trying to catch and eliminate his arch-nemesis, the Road Runner.

Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount were all reported by The Wrap to have screened the movie and made offers. Paramount even offered to release it in theaters. However, Warner Bros. had a specific price in mind, around $75 – $80 million, and if a buyer couldn’t meet that, they would settle for a tax write-off of $35 – $40 million.

Warner Bros. was not open to negotiating and presented a “take it or leave it” situation. Unfortunately, due to this high asking price, the movie is likely to be shelved.