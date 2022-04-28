AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Josh Martinez on Z100 about a very interesting topic, whether he is more bothered by a botch in wrestling, or losing a key pick in the NFL draft. As a reminder Khan is the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says that losing a pick in the NFL Draft is just part of the process due to their being 31 other teams:

I think when there’s an avoidable botch because that’s part of the draft process and you have to be ready for that. You don’t control what happens in the draft. There’s 31 other teams and you can’t take it for granted. That’s happened many times, a player that I really was wanting us to draft, and they get picked right before we pick. Or even a player I wanted to sign in undrafted free agency and they’re one of the final picks in the draft. So then, you know, you’re pulling your hair out. A lot of times it does work out. More often than not they don’t get picked. The odds are there’s so many players out there that that’s not what’s gonna happen, especially as you get later in the draft. So it’s exciting. With avoidable stuff, that is more in your control.

Compares losing a draft pick to a botch in wrestling and how that could make fans have a bad time:

But you know, the one thing you don’t want in pro wrestling is for the fans to have a bad time. So I think in pro football, you’re playing 31 other NFL teams, and there’s so many great coaches and great players out there that so much is out of your control.

