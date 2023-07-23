AEW/ROH President Tony Khan spoke with the pro-wrestling media during the Death Before Dishonor media scrum, where he answered a number of questions regarding the future of the ROH brand. Check out highlights from his chat below.

On ROH potentially taping content from Universal Studios in Orlando:

I’m very open to utilizing studio tapings, but I think there is a lot of benefits to having the ROH crew traveling with the Collision crew. You’re seeing people get opportunities, really rising stars.

Talks ROH traveling and taping with the Collision crew:

When you have great stars like that on ROH, they can get involved with Collision and it really helps everybody. With Collision, I’m focused on that show, but I also have this great crew and am focused on ROH in terms of week-to-week-to-week long-term storytelling. On this pay-per-view you saw firsthand that you have long-term ideas that you think out, but things can change them.

How he can have top names from his roster appear on both programs:

As we look at it, I’d be open to going back there, but I really like doing it at Collision. There are veteran stars and when you have top names that can appear on both, I think that’s great. I probably wouldn’t change much because Saturdays have gone really well, and part of that has been shooting the ROH shows.

Elsewhere in the scrum, Khan spoke about the recently released banned move list that surfaced for AEW/ROH. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)