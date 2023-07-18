AEW President Tony Khan has downplayed the recently-leaked lists of banned moves and moves that require approval in AEW.

As noted, it was revealed last week that AEW officials have issued a list of banned spots/moves and a list of spots/moves that must be approved before they are used in a match or segment. The lists were reported on by multiple sources. For those who missed it, you can click here for full details on the lists and backstage reaction.

In an update, Khan appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show today and downplayed the lists. He was asked if the changes were made to help prevent injuries that are affecting his ability to book matches he wants to make, and if he’s trying to make AEW a safer company.

“Yes, I want to have a great pro wrestling company, a hard-hitting pro wrestling company,” Khan said. “Those aren’t really crazy changes. It’s nothing that’s going to change the show. It’s really more guidelines for the referees as much as anything else. It’s good stuff for the wrestlers to know.”

Khan estimated that “maybe 20%” of the matches he’s wanted to book have been either postponed or changed due to injuries.

Khan also noted that the return of CM Punk has been “very successful” for AEW, and that AEW Collision “has bee going very well” since launching last month.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to F4wonline)