AEW/ROH star Matt Taven recently sat-down with the Stick To Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the Kingdom and their legacy in the wrestling business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether the Kingdom is interested in adding new members to the group, adding that they would have to have real chemistry since the current version is so close:

There always have been talks about it (adding new members to The Kingdom) but the problem was is that whether it was (Adam) Cole, myself and (Mike) Bennett or Vincent, T.K. and myself, it was such a real thing, you know what I mean? Myself and Cole have been friends since we basically started wrestling and the four of us with Maria (Kanellis-Bennett) were traveling together before The Kingdom even kind of became a thing. So we’re in cars together and it’s just kind of when the idea was approached to us, it was like a no-brainer, so yeah, of course and then when I came back from knee surgery with the next version of The Kingdom, myself and Vincent have known each other since I started wrestling. We trained together. TK O’Ryan came from the same school, Spike Dudley’s Lock Up Academy in Fall River (Massachusetts) and so we were always on the road together as well so it was just kind of another natural fit and so when it comes up, when people ask, when ideas get pitched, it’s one of those things where it’s like, we’re not against it but it has to be something so natural that’s it undeniable. You know, and there’s only a few people that I gotta — obviously, people know myself and Dalton (Castle) travel all the time together but that would be so weird. He’s got his own thing and stuff like that so, it’s not out of the question but it would have to be something so natural and not forced, you know what I mean? Because if it comes across on the screen.

On Adam Cole potentially reuniting with the group:

I would say never say never (to reuniting with Adam Cole) but even more than that, myself and Roderick Strong, I can’t give enough credit to Roddy. Just like Jay Briscoe, helped me so, so much when I first started in Ring of Honor. He was — still to this day, such a mentor to me and someone that I can go to and always give me an honest opinion and will help me out and just is very giving with his time and his knowledge and so, you know, never say never and honestly, Cole knows my number, we talk constantly. If he ever needs help, if he needs someone in Boston this week, I’m only a phone call away and I know Mike (Bennett) and Maria (Kanellis-Bennett) are as well so, wrestling works in mysterious ways. Who knows what might happen? But it’s one of those things where I’m like the BULLET CLUB, once you’re a member of The Kingdom, it’s a lifelong bond that never goes away.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)