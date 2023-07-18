Teddy Hart is in trouble again.

TMZ reports that the former MLW Middleweight Champion was arrested on Friday June 14th after being pulled over by cops for running a red light in Florida. After smelling burnt marijuana in Hart’s car (a 2022 Mustang) the officers asked to search the vehicle and found multiple bags of pills and power that later tested positive for MDMA (ecstasy). Another bag was obtained that was later confirmed to be anabolic steroids.

Hart was then booked on two felony charges of possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Fortunately for Hart, he was released on Saturday and was still able to make a booking on Sunday. The 43-year-old star has been arrested numerous times over the years.

